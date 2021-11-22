Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 187.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

FSM stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

