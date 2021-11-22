Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $386.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

