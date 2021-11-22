LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 61,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

HMHC opened at $16.26 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

