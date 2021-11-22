LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

CARE opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.