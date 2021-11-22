LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Farmland Partners worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

