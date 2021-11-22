Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sells 10,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 30th, Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $596.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $354.16 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

