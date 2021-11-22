Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $11,125,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $1,931,916.53.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00.

Coupa Software stock opened at $212.88 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 841.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,034,000 after buying an additional 173,833 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.