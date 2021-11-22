YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

