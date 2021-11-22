cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in cbdMD by 1,303.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in cbdMD by 908.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YCBD opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.53. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

