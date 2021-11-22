Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDP opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

