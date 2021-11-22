Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 105,742 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORR stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

