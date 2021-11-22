Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $7,458,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.