Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

