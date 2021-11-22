Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 45,809 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNSB stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.51. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

