Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 130.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 91.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 82,265 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.49. Cinedigm Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%.

Cinedigm Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.