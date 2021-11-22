TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of TELA Bio worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth $432,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $346,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $303,465 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

