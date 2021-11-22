Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 721.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,537 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pioneer Merger worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACX stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

