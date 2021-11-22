Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.