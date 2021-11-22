Morgan Stanley Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

