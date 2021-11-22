Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,247,000 after buying an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after acquiring an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

