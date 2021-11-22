Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of AVIR opened at $8.11 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

