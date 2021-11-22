Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.60.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

