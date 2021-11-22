Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Costamare by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CMRE opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

