Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of SAGE opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

