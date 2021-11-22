Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkaline Water were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 122.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

