Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of BBQ worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $13.90 on Monday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

