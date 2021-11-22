Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -137.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.