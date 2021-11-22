FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target Raised to $7.27

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $6.07 to $7.27 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

