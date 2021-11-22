City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CIO opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

