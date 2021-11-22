Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

CNSWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,781.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,731.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,614.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,199.67 and a 52-week high of $1,841.66. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 62.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

