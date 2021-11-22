Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $52.17 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.