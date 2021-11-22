Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

