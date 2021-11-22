Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Grows By 30.1%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UNF opened at $196.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.31. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $181.20 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

