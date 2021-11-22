Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Up 29.8% in October

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOKM opened at $9.84 on Monday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

