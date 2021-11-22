Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eHealth (EHTH)

eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

11/10/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

11/9/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $24.34 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

