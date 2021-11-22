Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

NYSE LXFR opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.