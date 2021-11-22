ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZTO. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

