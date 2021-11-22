TD Securities Increases Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to C$45.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

LAC opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

