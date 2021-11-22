Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6,916.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

