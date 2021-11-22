Loop Capital Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $70.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.05.

TJX stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

