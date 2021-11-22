Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 9,668.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $2,787,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

