Morgan Stanley Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $50.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

