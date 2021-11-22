Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

