PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target Raised to $190.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $179.01 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $127.50 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 169.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

