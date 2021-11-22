Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $73.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

