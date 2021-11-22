Analyzing Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Telefônica Brasil pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nuvera Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telefônica Brasil and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $8.30 billion 1.89 $925.48 million $0.58 16.02 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.79 $9.84 million $2.35 9.48

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 11.22% 5.84% 1.95% Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88%

Risk and Volatility

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telefônica Brasil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services, as well as sells wireless devices and accessories. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

