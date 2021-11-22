JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $475.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.