Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.86 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

