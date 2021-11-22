Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Grows By 30.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDO opened at $17.52 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

