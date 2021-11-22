NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $344.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.69.

NICE stock opened at $291.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

